Left Menu

Bangladeshi boy unknowingly entered India, reunited with family

A Bangladeshi boy who entered the Indian territory unknowingly while sleeping in an export truck, was reunited with his kin by Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 14:00 IST
Bangladeshi boy unknowingly entered India, reunited with family
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi boy who entered the Indian territory unknowingly while sleeping in an export truck, was reunited with his kin by Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday. "Around 12.30 pm, we received information from the anti-human trafficking unit of BSF that troops have noticed one 12-year-old Bangladeshi national sitting in the Ghosh parking while incoming from Bangladesh to India," a senior BSF officer told ANI.

Meanwhile, the child also informed that he unknowingly entered the Indian territory while sleeping in an Indian export truck that was parked in the area where he was playing with other kids in Bangladesh. He further said that he was residing with his grandmother in Dakkin Alipur village of Satkhira district in Bangladesh and last night, slept on Tuesday night on the roof of the cabin under the tarpaulin of the Indian empty export truck.

"On Wednesday morning, when I woke up from sleep, I found myself in an unknown place (Ghojadanga, India)," the child stated. The BSF officer said that after completing the requisite paperwork, the child was handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting.

"Later, the child was handed over to his father by BGB," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022