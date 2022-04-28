Moscow accuses West of inciting Ukrainian attacks on Russia

Western countries are openly calling on Ukraine to attack Russia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that the West should take Moscow seriously when it says strikes on Russian territory will lead to a response.

Russia reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.

