Ukraine has right to defend itself with strikes on military bases and warehouses - presidential aide

Ukraine will defend itself in any way, including strikes on the warehouses and bases of the killers.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 15:13 IST
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Twitter(@Podolyak_M)
A Ukrainian presidential aide said on Thursday the world recognizes that his country has the right to defend itself by carrying out attacks on Russian military bases and warehouses. "Russia has attacked and (is) killing civilians. Ukraine will defend itself in any way, including strikes on the warehouses and bases of the killers. The world recognizes this right," presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military" operation in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

