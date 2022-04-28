UK and EU at an impasse over changes to N. Ireland protocol
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 15:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain and the European Union are at an impasse over changes to the parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, Britain's Europe minister James Cleverly told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- European union
- Northern Ireland
- James Cleverly
- Britain
- Brexit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
QpiAI and QuantrolOx Sign a MoU to Jointly Develop India’s First 25-Qubit Quantum Computing Testbed and Offerings for the European and Indian Markets
QpiAI and QuantrolOx sign MoU to jointly develop India's first 25-Qubit Quantum Computing Testbed and offerings for European and Indian markets
Inflation angst sends European stocks lower for third day
Northern Ireland soccer coach says women ''more emotional than men''
GRAPHIC-Reality check looms for southern Europe's bond markets