NATO says ready to support Kyiv in a war against Russia that could last years

Updated: 28-04-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:31 IST
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO is ready to support Ukraine for years in the war against Russia, including helping Kyiv to advance from old Soviet-era weapons to modern Western military equipment, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We need to be prepared for the long term...There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years," Stoltenberg told a youth summit in Brussels, adding that NATO allies were preparing to help Ukraine to move on to NATO-standard weapons.

