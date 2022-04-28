Mastercard profit jumps on robust cross-border spending

Mastercard Inc on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, buoyed by a surge in cross-border spending that helped payment volumes climb.

The company's profit rose to $2.6 billion, or $2.68 per share, for the three months ended March 31 compared to $1.8 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

