Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 1.46 cr seized in Chennai, 3 held

Nearly three kilograms of gold, and electronic items valued at Rs 1.46 crore were seized from three passengers who arrived here from a gulf nation, the Customs department said on Thursday. Acting on specific inputs, the department authorities intercepted three passengers who arrived separately here on Wednesday from Dubai, and recovered the consignment, an official release said.

Gold concealed in a transformer of an old amplifier besides liquor bottles, laptops, iPhones, cigarette cartons worth Rs 1.46 crore were confiscated from the passengers under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passengers were arrested and an investigation is on, it said.

