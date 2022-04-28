Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 1.46 cr seized in Chennai, 3 held
- Country:
- India
Nearly three kilograms of gold, and electronic items valued at Rs 1.46 crore were seized from three passengers who arrived here from a gulf nation, the Customs department said on Thursday. Acting on specific inputs, the department authorities intercepted three passengers who arrived separately here on Wednesday from Dubai, and recovered the consignment, an official release said.
Gold concealed in a transformer of an old amplifier besides liquor bottles, laptops, iPhones, cigarette cartons worth Rs 1.46 crore were confiscated from the passengers under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962.
The passengers were arrested and an investigation is on, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Customs department
- Customs Act
- iPhones
- gulf
ALSO READ
Vegas, Macau...Dubai? Global casinos raise bets on gambling in the Gulf
Imran Khan sold valuable Toshakhana gifts worth Rs 140 mn in Dubai: PM Shehbaz
Imran Khan sold valuable Toshakhana gifts worth Rs 140 mn in Dubai: PM Shehbaz
Pak PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth PKR 140 mn in Dubai
Dubai's Indelible festival of literature brings together eminent writers from across world