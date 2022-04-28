Left Menu

Turkey says third round of talks with Armenia to be held in Vienna on May 3

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST
Turkey says third round of talks with Armenia to be held in Vienna on May 3
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold the third round of talks to normalise ties after decades of animosity on May 3 in Vienna, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey has been working to normalise relations with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan since December. The neighbours have held two rounds of talks so far, which led to a first meeting between their foreign ministers in years last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
4
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022