Turkey says third round of talks with Armenia to be held in Vienna on May 3
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 20:56 IST
Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold the third round of talks to normalise ties after decades of animosity on May 3 in Vienna, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Turkey has been working to normalise relations with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan since December. The neighbours have held two rounds of talks so far, which led to a first meeting between their foreign ministers in years last month.
