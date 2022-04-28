Ukraine welcomes back 33 soldiers and 12 civilians in prisoner exchange with Russia
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:01 IST
Russia has handed over 33 Ukrainian soldiers, including 13 officers, in an exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday. "We are also bringing home 12 civilians," Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Five of the troops exchanged on Thursday had been wounded, she said.
Vereshchuk did not say how many Russians were involved in the exchange.
