Telangana CM reviews development of Nalgonda town, asks officials to expedite work

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday conducted a review of development work in the Nalgonda town and instructed the officials concerned to expedite the work. He expressed unhappiness over the delay in the works, despite the government releasing adequate funds.

The Chief Minister wanted the development of Nalgonda Kalabharati Cultural Center with state-of-the-art facilities with pleasant facilities, with a seating capacity of 2,000 people. The officials have been asked to take up the beatification of Panagallu Udaya Samudram Tank Bund with greenery.

KCR also reviewed the work progress in the construction of the integrated market through photos and reports submitted by the officials. He advised the officials to set up urban parks wherever possible in Nalgonda town. To the Chief Minister's queries, Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil explained that the steps taken for the beautification of the town, including the planting of saplings and translocation of large trees which have been removed due to road widening and other reasons.

KCR then inquired about the development of Nagarjuna Sagar with the officials and sought information about the development works and lift irrigation works undertaken in Alia and Nandikonda municipalities along with Sagar from local MLA N Bhagat. The officials informed him that the tenders process for the works has already been completed.

KCR said that funds were already released and instructed the officials to expedite the works without any delay. The Chief Minister also sanctioned the construction of flyover at Nalgonda Marriguda bypass Junction, Roads and Buildings Department Guest House at Clock Tower Junction in the town and Roads and Buildings Department Office at the new Integrated Collectorate office.

KCR called state Roads and Buildings Department Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and asked him to issue the required Government Orders for the newly sanctioned construction works, and to complete the work in six months' time. He also directed the Chief Minister Office Secretary Smita Sabharwal, over the phone, to take steps for the construction of the office of the Chief Engineer of Irrigation.

KCR responded positively to the request made by Miryalaguda MLA Bhaskar Rao for the construction of a court in Miryalaguda town. (ANI)

