Russia fires on Kyiv, two explosions heard in central district, says mayor Klitschko

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:39 IST
Two explosions rocked a central district of Kyiv on Thursday evening after Russian forces fired on the Ukrainian capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post.

Klitschko said authorities were gathering details about possible casualties. Reuters eyewitnesses had earlier reported the sound of two blasts in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

