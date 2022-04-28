Left Menu

Mumbai: Man dies during raid on video parlour

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:58 IST
Mumbai: Man dies during raid on video parlour
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man died during a raid on a video parlour by police in suburban Mulund on Thursday, an official said.

The victim was identified as Dilip Raoji Shejpal and a case of custodial death has been registered at Mulund police station, he added.

The social service branch of the crime branch raided the parlour which was allegedly operating illegally around 5 pm, the official said.

Shejpal was among those who were detained while playing video games inside.

He began to feel unwell and was rushed to hospital but was declared dead before admission, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022