Left Menu

No change of guard ceremony on April 30: Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:04 IST
No change of guard ceremony on April 30: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed.

''The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (April 30, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022