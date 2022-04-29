J-K L-G greets people on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday greeted people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.
In a message, the L-G observed that the festivities on the occasion provide an opportunity to seek blessings and forgiveness from the almighty, to be humble and charitable, and to work for the greater good of humankind.
''I pray that the auspicious occasions bring peace and prosperity in the UT and happiness in the lives of all,'' Sinha said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sinha
- Jammu
- Manoj Sinha
- Kashmir Lieutenant
- Jumat-ul-Vida
- L-G
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J&K LG Sinha greets people on Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti
Baisakhi festival celebrated across Jammu region
Rijiju inaugurates premises of Jammu and Kashmir International Arbitration Centre
Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu
West Bengal bypolls: Babul Supriyo, Shatrughan Sinha lead in early trends