Left Menu

AC service engineer falls to death from 6th floor flat in Gurugram

We are yet to receive a complaint, Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station, said.Sudhir Kumar, RWA member of the society, said it was a shocking incident and needs a fair investigation.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:41 IST
AC service engineer falls to death from 6th floor flat in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old AC service engineer fell to his death from a sixth-floor flat of a residential society here on Thursday evening, police said.

They said the incident took place in sector 82 around 6.30 pm. The deceased Aman, was installing the outdoor unit of an AC standing on a window ledge beside the balcony of the flat when he slipped and fell, the police added.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition where doctors declared him as brought dead, they said, adding that an investigation was underway.

''Deceased Aman was a service engineer with Whirlpool company and had come to install a new AC. We have kept the body at a mortuary and have informed his family. We are yet to receive a complaint,'' Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station, said.

Sudhir Kumar, RWA member of the society, said it was a shocking incident and needs a fair investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022