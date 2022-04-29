BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Biden for proposed $33 billion funding request, says he hopes Congress will quickly support it
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 01:08 IST
April 28 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY THANKS PRESIDENT BIDEN FOR PROPOSED $33 BILLION FUNDING REQUEST, SAYS HE HOPES CONGRESS WILL QUICKLY SUPPORT IT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
