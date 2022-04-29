Left Menu

Oklahoma Senate passes near-total abortion ban, would take immediate effect with governor's signature

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 02:46 IST
Oklahoma Senate passes near-total abortion ban, would take immediate effect with governor's signature

Oklahoma's Senate on Thursday passed a ban on all abortions, except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest, that would take effect immediately if the state’s Republican governor signs it.

It was the second abortion ban approved by one of the state's legislative chambers on Thursday. The House of Representatives earlier passed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy that relies on civil lawsuits for enforcement, similar to a Texas law that has made abortion nearly inaccessible in that state since September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022