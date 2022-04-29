Left Menu

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that he will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering at 5:30 pm today.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch..." Earlier in the month of March, Prime Minister met a group of eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals which the Sikh delegation described as "like a hug" to the community.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Sikh delegation was held on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology, and Punjab's overall development trajectory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

