Russia says struck Kyiv rocket plant with missiles

Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the defence ministry said. "High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv."

