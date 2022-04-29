Russia says struck Kyiv rocket plant with missiles
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:40 IST
Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine," the defence ministry said. "High-precision long-range air-based weapons destroyed the production facilities of the Artem rocket and space industry enterprise in the city of Kyiv."
