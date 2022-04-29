Left Menu

Man hangs self, after killing wife, daughter in Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 29-04-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 14:27 IST
Man hangs self, after killing wife, daughter in Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and infant daughter here, police on Saturday said. Ramprakash, 26, his wife Meenu, 24, and their three-month-old daughter Krishna were found dead in their room, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The incident came to light when the family members broke open the door when no one came out till late in the morning to find Ramprakash hanging with a scarf and his daughter and wife lying dead on the bed. Ramprakash, a resident of Uttam Ganj West locality, had married Meenu around 18 months ago. Sajwan said prima facie it appears that Ramprakash committed suicide after killing his wife and child.

Police are present at the spot and all three bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the SSP said.

Necessary action is being taken in the matter, he added.

