Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Court sends accused to two-day police custody

A Delhi court on Friday granted two-day custody to Delhi Police to interrogate the accused arrested from West Bengal in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case that took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. Duty Magistrate Tapasya Agarwal granted two-day custody of Fareed alias Neetu to the Delhi police crime branch after the accused was produced through video conferencing.

Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Pradeep Kumar submitted that the case property and clothes of the accused are to be recovered. He is also to be confronted with two other accused who are already in police custody. After hearing the submission of Kumar, the court granted two days of custody to interrogate the accused. The court noted that there were sufficient grounds to grant custody of the accused.

Crime branch and Special Cell of Delhi police had arrested Fareed from Tamluk in West Bengal. He had fled from Delhi after the violence took place in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16.

It is alleged that he was seen involved in the violence in videos recovered by the police. Police has alleged that Fareed is the conspirator of the violence on Hanuman Jayanti. (ANI)

