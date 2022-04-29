Pakistani man arrested along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

A 55-year-old Pakistani man was arrested along the Line of Control when he crossed into this side of the borderline in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) arrested the man who was moving under suspicious circumstances in forwarding area in the Turkundi area, they said. A few Pakistani currency notes and an ax were found in his possession, officials said.

Later, he was handed over to Manjakote police station.

