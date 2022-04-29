Left Menu

Pakistani man arrested along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old Pakistani man was arrested along the Line of Control when he crossed into this side of the borderline in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) arrested the man who was moving under suspicious circumstances in forwarding area in the Turkundi area, they said. A few Pakistani currency notes and an ax were found in his possession, officials said.

Later, he was handed over to Manjakote police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

