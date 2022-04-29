Left Menu

UK organisation says Russian forces holding two aid workers in Ukraine

"The foreign office is doing all it can to support and identify these two people," British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News. The non-profit Presidium Network said the two men, both civilians, were working independently as part of a project in Ukraine to provide food, medical supplies and evacuation support.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:49 IST
UK organisation says Russian forces holding two aid workers in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Two British volunteers working to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine have been detained by the Russian military at a checkpoint south of Zaporizhzhia, according to an aid organisation.

There was no immediate comment from the British foreign ministry. "The foreign office is doing all it can to support and identify these two people," British trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News.

The non-profit Presidium Network said the two men, both civilians, were working independently as part of a project in Ukraine to provide food, medical supplies and evacuation support. Dominik Byrne, the organisation's co-founder, said the men had gone missing after going into Russian-held territory where they were planning to help evacuate a woman.

Three hours after they were supposed to arrive at her home, the woman said she had been questioned by Russian soldiers about two men they had picked up, Byrne said. "On Wednesday evening, I got a call and messages from contacts of theirs back in England saying that they are missing and we believe we know where they are, and that they've been taken by Russians," Byrne told Reuters.

On Thursday, the British government confirmed that a British national had been killed and another was missing in Ukraine. Local media reported that the dead man was a former British army veteran who was believed to have been fighting with Ukrainian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022