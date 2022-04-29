Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann terms Paitala clashes 'highly deplorable', urges people to maintain law and order

Following clashes between two groups in Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday urged people to maintain law and order at all costs besides upholding the long traditional love, peace, brotherhood and harmony. As per an official statement from Chief Minister's office, Mann termed the incident as "highly deplorable" and "extremely unfortunate" and said that it needs to be condemned by one and all in the strictest possible words.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the Chief Minister called upon the people to extend fulsome support and cooperation to the police and civil authorities by exercising restraint in this hour of crisis. He categorically said that no one would be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace and communal harmony in the state. Meanwhile, he also tweeted, "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony is of utmost importance."

Reiterating his government's firm commitment, Mann said nothing should be done to disturb the peaceful atmosphere as we are all morally committed to make Punjab the most peaceful, harmonious and prosperous state in the country. A tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday.

The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city. (ANI)

