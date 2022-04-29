Russia to pass new law on foreigners entering Russia - Medvedev

Russia will in the near future pass a law on the rules for foreigners' entry and exit from the country, former President Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday by state news agency RIA.

"In the near future, a new law will be passed that will regulate all issues for the entry, exit and stay of foreigners in our country," said Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of the security council.

