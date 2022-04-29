Man gets death penalty for sexual assault of minor daughter

A Special Court on Friday handed down capital punishment to a man for sexually assaulting his minor daughter for over a period of time.

The Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court gave death penalty to the father of the victim and life imprisonment to her mother who, despite being informed by the girl about the harassment, did not respond and allegedly warned the child of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The man sexually abused the child for about eight years till she was 15 and the matter came out through her friends who informed Childline over the issue following which a police complaint was preferred. The couple was subsequently arrested.

Also, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the victim's mother and additional three months of prison term if she did not pay the amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)