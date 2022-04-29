Left Menu

Turkey condemns Germany's summoning ambassador over Kavala ruling

29-04-2022
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag condemned Germany's summoning of Ankara's ambassador over a legal case on Friday, saying it was an "open attempt to interfere in Turkey's internal affairs."

Media reports cited a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry as saying the Turkish ambassador was summoned over the sentencing on Monday of philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole.

Bozdag said Germany had trampled on justice many times in the past and said it should act in line with international law.

