British Virgin Islands should be temporarily returned to British rule, inquiry says

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:34 IST
The British Virgin Islands should have its constitution and elected government suspended and effectively be returned to direct rule from London, a highly critical inquiry into governance in the British overseas territory said on Friday.

The recommendation came from an inquiry commissioned in 2021 by Queen Elizabeth's representative on the island, Governor John Rankin, to investigate "the corruption, abuse of office, and other serious dishonesty" in the territory's governance.

