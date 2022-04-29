Court rejects Rana couple's plea for home food in jail
A magistrate's court here on Friday rejected Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana's applications seeking home food in prison.
The couple were arrested last Saturday after they gave a call to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here.
The Ranas eventually dropped their plan, but were arrested by the police and booked for sedition and `promoting enmity between different groups'.
They are currently in judicial custody. While Navneet Rana is lodged in Byculla prison, her husband is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
The couple's bail applications would come up for hearing in the sessions court on Saturday.
