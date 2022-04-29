Woman injured in firing at marriage function in south Delhi

A 54-year-old woman allegedly sustained a bullet injury during a marriage function in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area, police said on Friday.

Police received information from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj on Thursday that a woman was brought to the facility with a gunshot injury, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and found that the injured woman was not fit to give a statement about the incident, he said.

Police said it was not yet known how the woman was hit by a bullet at the event.

A marriage function was going on at Matangi Bhawan, Chhattarpur temple. A marriage party had come from Bahadurgarh in Haryana and the injured woman was part of the group, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered at Mehrauli police station, the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.

