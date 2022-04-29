Telangana's 'fine rice' scheme ensures no one sleeps hungry

With an aim to ensure that no one in Telangana sleeps hungry, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has been running a '6 kg fine rice' scheme and the beneficiaries stand a testimony to the achieved mission. A beneficiary of the scheme said that adequate quantity of rice is being distributed under the scheme since TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came to power.

Under the new scheme, the state government provides 6 kg of rice per person at Rs 1 a kilo without any cap on the quantity of rice provided to a family. Rice is supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to every member in the eligible families in the State.

Bhagya Lakshmi, a free ration beneficiary, said that she had white ration card and used to get 25 kg of rice. "After KCR came to power, we are getting 50 kg which is sufficient for our family. For the past six months, we have been getting thin rice or deferred variety rice," she added. She also said that earlier, any beenficiary had to procure rice from a particular shop but now, it can be taken from any ration shop.

"Earlier, the rice quality was not good and now the quality is very good," she added. Under the KCR government, the beneficiaries are getting good quality rice, she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)