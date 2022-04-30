Left Menu

UPDATE 1-U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth

Earlier this month, Alabama's Republican governor signed into law the bill, which makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment for providing voluntary medical treatments, including hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor. The Justice Department's complaint alleges that the "new law's felony ban on providing certain medically necessary care to transgender minors violated the equal protection clause" of the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 05:20 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth

The U.S. Justice Department said it filed a complaint on Friday challenging a law in Alabama that criminalizes some gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth. Earlier this month, Alabama's Republican governor signed into law the bill, which makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment for providing voluntary medical treatments, including hormone therapy, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

The Justice Department's complaint alleges that the "new law's felony ban on providing certain medically necessary care to transgender minors violated the equal protection clause" of the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment. The department asked the court to issue an immediate order to prevent the law from going into effect.

Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, had also vowed to challenge the law in court when it was signed. "Transgender youth are a part of Alabama, and they deserve the same privacy, access to treatment, and data-driven health care from trained medical professionals as any other Alabamian," Tish Gotell Faulks, legal director, ACLU of Alabama, said in early April press release https://www.aclualabama.org/en/press-releases/families-sue-alabama-over-felony-ban-gender-affirming-care-transgender-adolescents.

The Alabama law is among several measures targeting transgender youth that are advancing in Republican-led states ahead of the November mid-term congressional elections. "I believe very strongly that if the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl," Governor Kay Ivey had said when she signed the bill into law. "We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life."

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022