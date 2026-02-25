Gold and Silver Shine Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty

Gold prices experienced a notable rise of 1% on Wednesday, as investors sought refuge in the precious metal amidst growing concerns over U.S. tariffs. This surge occurred during Asian trading hours, driven by uncertainty following the U.S. Supreme Court's dismissal of President Donald Trump's measures.

Spot gold jumped to $5,186.16 per ounce by 0746 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery climbed 0.6% to $5,205. The Chinese market's reopening and lingering U.S. policy ambiguities continue to bolster gold's allure. The U.S. initiated a temporary 10% global import tariff, with plans to increase it to 15%, adding to the confusion surrounding Trump's tariff strategies.

Market analysts anticipate several rate cuts this year, spurring more upward potential for gold. In contrast, ongoing talks around U.S.-Iran tensions and Iran's negotiations with China for missile purchases add to the geopolitical stakes. Concurrently, silver and other precious metals, such as platinum and palladium, experienced substantial gains, reflecting a rising trend towards safe-haven investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)