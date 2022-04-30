Left Menu

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 30-04-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 11:20 IST
UP: Undertrial prisoner dies at Moradabad jail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner died at Moradabad jail following illness, police said on Saturday.

Horilal Valmiki (30), a resident of Raj Mohalla in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal, was arrested in a case of sexual harassment of women.

He died Friday evening due to illness, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Post-mortem was conducted on the body Friday night and it did not reveal any clear cause of death, the police officer said.

The matter will be investigated by a judicial officer, he added.

Valmiki had entered the house of a neighbour naked on April 21, following which the women of the house had accused him of sexual harassment. He was arrested and sent to jail on the same day.

