India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage exceeds 188.89 Cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.89 crore (1,88,89,90,935), as per the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, this has been achieved through 2,32,98,421 sessions.

A total of 1,04,05,116 first doses and 1,00,16,505 second doses have been administered to the Health Care Workers so far. In the age group of 12-14 years, 2,86,98,710 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 65,99,218 second doses.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,84,25,991 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,22,40,428 second doses. The age group of 18-44 years, 55,57,13,572 have got the first dose of the vaccine and 47,81,22,094 the second dose.

In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,29,18,252 and the second dose at 18,79,48,708, while 5,19,876 precaution doses have been administered. While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,68,63,987 first doses of the vaccine and 11,70,97,204 second doses, as many as 1,49,31,646 precaution doses have been administered.

According to the Ministry, India's active caseload was recorded at 18,684 active cases today, constituting 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 3,688 new cases were reported with 2,755 recovered patients, cumulatively, 4,25,33,377 patients recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 4,96,640 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively 83,74,42,023 tests have been conducted so far, in the country. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.66 per cent whereas the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.74 per cent. (ANI)

