MP: Sand mining gang attacks forest dept team, snatches rifle of range officer; three personnel injured

The accused also snatched the rifle of Chanderi circle forest ranger Adityanarayan Purohit.

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 30-04-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people involved in illegal sand mining allegedly attacked a forest department team when it went to seize their tractor-trolleys in Chanderi area of Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, in which three personnel were injured, police said on Saturday.

During the incident, which occurred on Thursday, the illegal miners also snatched a range officer's personal rifle before escaping from the spot with their tractor-trolley, they said.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

''A group of 15-17 people attacked a forest team when it tried to catch the tractors-trolleys involved in illegal mining from the forest area. The incident occurred on Thursday evening and the case was registered on Friday,'' Chanderi police station in-charge Umesh Upadhyay said. The accused also snatched the rifle of Chanderi circle forest ranger Adityanarayan Purohit. It was his personal licensed rifle, he added.

The video of the incident shows a group of people purportedly beating the men in uniform with sticks in a bid to take away a tractor-trolley.

Purohit and two other forest employees were injured in the incident, Upadhyay said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is underway to nab them, he said.

