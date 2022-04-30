MP: Sand mining gang attacks forest dept team, snatches rifle of range officer; three personnel injured
The accused also snatched the rifle of Chanderi circle forest ranger Adityanarayan Purohit.
- Country:
- India
A group of people involved in illegal sand mining allegedly attacked a forest department team when it went to seize their tractor-trolleys in Chanderi area of Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, in which three personnel were injured, police said on Saturday.
During the incident, which occurred on Thursday, the illegal miners also snatched a range officer's personal rifle before escaping from the spot with their tractor-trolley, they said.
A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
''A group of 15-17 people attacked a forest team when it tried to catch the tractors-trolleys involved in illegal mining from the forest area. The incident occurred on Thursday evening and the case was registered on Friday,'' Chanderi police station in-charge Umesh Upadhyay said. The accused also snatched the rifle of Chanderi circle forest ranger Adityanarayan Purohit. It was his personal licensed rifle, he added.
The video of the incident shows a group of people purportedly beating the men in uniform with sticks in a bid to take away a tractor-trolley.
Purohit and two other forest employees were injured in the incident, Upadhyay said.
The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is underway to nab them, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Umesh Upadhyay
- Madhya
- Chanderi
- Ashok Nagar
- Adityanarayan Purohit
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh police takes four persons into custody in Khargone violence case
3 men jailed since March named in FIR on Ram Navami violence in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh defeat SAI to win HI Women's Junior Academy National C'ship title
Government working on ending rioters mentality: Madhya Pradesh minister
Tribals to get bonus on tendu leaves in Madhya Pradesh