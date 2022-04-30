Left Menu

Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage

Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning.Russell said that while it was not immediately known how many buildings had been damaged, more than 900 structures were in the suspected tornados path.He said some neighbourhoods were damaged enough that houses were completely blown down and cited areas that suffered very bad damage. City Hall also sustained damage, which hampered some of our efforts, Russell said.

A suspected tornado that barrelled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday.

Officials said the suspected twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said during a news conference early Saturday morning that 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County, though it was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.

Russell said in some neighbourhoods homes "were completely blown away." Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who suffered serious injuries. Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning.

Russell said that while it was not immediately known how many buildings had been damaged, more than 900 structures were in the suspected tornado's path.

He said some neighbourhoods were "damaged enough that houses were completely blown down'' and cited areas that suffered "very bad damage." City Hall also sustained damage, which hampered "some of our efforts," Russell said. Other buildings reportedly damaged included the Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA and Prairie Creek Elementary School.

