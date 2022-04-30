Left Menu

France promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 18:19 IST
France promises to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
France President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron said France would step up military and humanitarian support to Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, Paris said.

Macron reiterated his "strong concern" over Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities and the "unbearable situation" in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the French presidency added in its statement. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls it "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022