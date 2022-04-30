Six given life imprisonment for gangrape of a minor

A Lohardaga court on Saturday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in connection with the gangrape of a minor about two years ago.

The district-cum-special POCSO judge Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari passed the sentence and fined each of the six convicted Rs 20,000.

The FIR registered in the case said that the prime accused Sumit alias Tiger Oraon on the pretext of dropping the victim at a birthday party venue had committed the heinous crime along with his five friends on September 20, 2020 at Jamgai village under Bhandara police station.

Police had arrested all the accused and put them behind bar.

