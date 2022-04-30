Left Menu

Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 14 people coming home -deputy PM

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:00 IST
The two nations have swapped prisoners several times during the conflict that began with Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, and on Thursday Ukraine said Russia had handed over 33 soldiers. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, with seven soldiers and seven civilians coming home, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a online posting.

One of the soldiers was a woman who is five months' pregnant, she added. She did not say how many Russians had been transferred.

