Following are the top stories till 9.20 PM NATION: DEL57 LDALL JUDICIARY PM, CJI bat for use of local languages in courts; committee set up to examine having simplified version of laws that is understood by masses:PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for use of local languages in courts to make the common man feel connected to the justice system, and also said he has set up a group to examine having simplified version of laws as well that is easily understood by the masses.

DEL35 PM-2NDLD VISIT 25 engagements, including meeting with 8 world leaders, in PM Modi's trip: Govt sources New Delhi: In his first visit abroad this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel to as many countries where he will be spending around 65 hours, government sources said on Saturday. DEL58 PB-3RDLD PATIALA Patiala clashes: 3 senior police officers shunted out; 3 accused arrested Patiala: The Punjab government on Saturday shunted out three senior police officers including an inspector general even as Patiala was limping back to normalcy with security personnel keeping a tight vigil a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march.

DEL61 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-LD PANDE Gen Manoj Pande takes charge as new Army chief New Delhi: Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service.

DEL44 IMD-LD WEATHER No respite from heat for northwest, central India in May: IMD New Delhi: Northwest and central India recorded the highest average maximum temperatures in April since 1900 as there would be no respite for the region in May, the weather office said on Saturday.

DEL43 CHIDAMBARAM-POWER-2NDLD GOVT Govt 'totally unprepared' to tackle coal-rail-power crisis: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the issue of widespread power outages, saying the government has found the ''perfect solution'' to it which is to cancel passenger trains and run coal rakes.

DEL38 ED-JACQUELINE-LD ATTACH ED attaches over Rs 7 cr assets of actor Jacqueline Fernandez New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

CAL12 AS-MEVANI-LD RELEASE Mevani completes legal formalities in Kokrajhar, to leave for Gujarat Kokrajhar: Gujarat's Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, on Saturday completed pending bail formalities at the Kokrajhar Court and is slated to return to his home state after travelling to Guwahati, where he will be meeting Congress leaders who supported demands that he be released.

DEL49 ED-LD XIAOMI-SEIZE ED seizes Rs 5,551 cr deposits of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi for FEMA violation New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Saturday ''seized'' over Rs 5,551-crore worth fund of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi for violating the Indian foreign exchange law, officials said. BOM11 MH-DAY-CM People of Maharashtra will thwart attempts to vitiate atmosphere, says CM on eve of state foundation day Mumbai: Maharashtra is known for communal harmony and its people will foil attempts to vitiate the atmosphere of brotherhood in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on the eve of the state's foundation day on Saturday. LEGAL: LGD9 SC-DELHI-CENTRE Delhi's model of governance will require Union govt to play central role: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the model of governance of the NCT of Delhi will invariably require the Union government to play a central role even if a legislative assembly or a council of ministers is introduced.

LGB7 MH-COURT-RANAS-LD-BAIL Hanuman Chalisa row: Comment against CM, Shiv Sena not challenge to Maha govt, Rana couple's lawyer tells court MumbaI: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is one of the representatives of the Maharashtra government carrying out ''temporary duty'' and any comment against him or his party Shiv Sena was not a challenge to the state government, the lawyer of jailed Independent legislator couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana told court on Saturday while arguing for their bail.

BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-POWER-DELHI Delhi discoms to get as much power as required: R K Singh New Delhi: Union Power Minister R K Singh on Saturday said electricity distribution utilities in Delhi will get as much power as required by them.

FOREIGN: FGN18 LANKA-OPPOSITION Will prove majority in Parliament next week: Sri Lankan Opposition leader Colombo: A senior leader from Sri Lanka's Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Saturday said his party will prove their majority in Parliament next week for the no-confidence motion against the government led by the Rajapaksa family, according to a media report.

FGN7 UN-INDIA-HEAT Premature to attribute extreme heat in India, Pakistan solely to climate change but heatwaves more intense: WMO United Nations: As large parts of India and Pakistan experience scorching temperatures, the UN’s specialised agency on weather has said while it is premature to attribute the extreme heat in the two countries solely to climate change, it is consistent with a changing climate, with heatwaves starting earlier than in the past. By Yoshita Singh FGN9 UN-INDIAN-PEACEKEEPERS Over thousand Indian peacekeepers serving with UN Mission in South Sudan awarded medals for outstanding work United Nations: Over 1,100 Indian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were awarded UN medals, honouring them for their exceptional service in the strife-torn East African country. By Yoshita Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)