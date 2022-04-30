Mall security personnel held over death in Noida pub., total 8 arrests

With the arrest of a shopping mall's security personnel, the Noida Police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed the eighth accused allegedly involved in the killing of a customer at a restro-bar on April 25.

The police had initially detained 16 people after Brajesh Kumar Rai (32), a private firm's executive, was beaten to death at Lost Lemons restro-bar in Gardens Galleria mall following an argument. An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. Later seven people, including five employees of Lost Lemons and two security personnel of Gardens Galleria, were arrested. Two others involved in the killing were absconding, police officials said.

''The eighth accused was identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad. He was employed with the Gardens Galleria mall as a security personnel and has been arrested for his involvement in the case,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. He said multiple police teams were working on the case and Tanwar was arrested from an underpass in Noida Sector 104 on Saturday.

''After through analysis of the CCTV footage, Tanwar was seen assaulting Rai along with others. He had fled the spot after the incident and kept changing locations but got nabbed today,'' Singh said.

Efforts are on to nab the ninth accused in the case -- a staffer of Lost Lemons, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)