Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: five-year-old sexually assaulted

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: five-year-old sexually assaulted
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who is 17 years old, has been arrested, they added.

The incident took place on Friday morning in an area under the Mohara police chowki (outpost) limits, said K K Patel, Dongargarh Sub Divisional Officer of Police.

“According to the victim's mother, the accused, who lives in the same neighbourhood, took the girl to his house when she was playing outside by offering her chocolates. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl,” the official said.

Alerted by the girl's cries, her mother rushed to the accused's house and rescued her, he said.

The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Patel said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here which sent him in juvenile home, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022