Chhattisgarh: five-year-old sexually assaulted

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, who is 17 years old, has been arrested, they added.

The incident took place on Friday morning in an area under the Mohara police chowki (outpost) limits, said K K Patel, Dongargarh Sub Divisional Officer of Police.

“According to the victim's mother, the accused, who lives in the same neighbourhood, took the girl to his house when she was playing outside by offering her chocolates. He then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl,” the official said.

Alerted by the girl's cries, her mother rushed to the accused's house and rescued her, he said.

The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Patel said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here which sent him in juvenile home, he added.

