Left Menu

Live hand grenade recovered from Army trooper baggage at Srinagar airport

An airline screening staff found a live hand grenade from the baggage of an army man during the pre-entry checking at Srinagar international airport on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:44 IST
Live hand grenade recovered from Army trooper baggage at Srinagar airport
One person detained at Srinagar International Airport after airport security recovered a hand grenade from his baggage. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An airline screening staff found a live hand grenade from the baggage of an army man during the pre-entry checking at Srinagar international airport on Monday. According to airport sources, the incident was reported at 9 am when an Army man belonging to the Rashtriya Rifle unit was entering the airport premises. The grenade was found when he was at the pre-entry screening for luggage screening.

The staff of Air Asia airlines detected a hand grenade in the Check-in luggage of the passenger. He immediately alerted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on duty. "The Army personnel detained was identified as Balaji Sampath from Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The live grenade recovered from his possession is a high explosive. He was going on leave," said a senior officer to ANI.

Senior Army officers have been informed about the incident. The case is under investigation, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022