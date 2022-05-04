Left Menu

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple not to be released from jail today

Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who got bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions on Wednesday in the Hanuman Chalisa row, will not be released from jail today as their release orders could not be obtained from the concerned magistrate court in time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:49 IST
Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who got bail by the Mumbai sessions court with several conditions on Wednesday in the Hanuman Chalisa row, will not be released from jail today as their release orders could not be obtained from the concerned magistrate court in time. Their team will obtain release orders on Thursday morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja Prisons. The Rana couple has been brought back to Byculla Jail after a medical checkup.

MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, were arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. Earlier today, Navneet Rana who was arrested on charges of sedition and promoting enmity was shifted from the Byculla Jail to the JJ Hospital for her spondylosis treatment.

Rana's lawyer provided details of her health and wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail on Monday stating that the BJP leader has spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have reached the residence of Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana for investigation over "illegal construction" at their place in Mumbai's Khar. (ANI)

