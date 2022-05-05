Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry
Russia said on Thursday that its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing 600 fighters.
The defense ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.
