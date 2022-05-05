Left Menu

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor assumes charges as IAF DG (Inspection and Safety)

The Air Marshal is a graduate of National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Flying branch of IAF in December 1985 as a Transport Pilot.

In a service career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments.
Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor assumed the appointment of Director General (Inspection and Safety) [DG(I&S)] of Indian Air Force at Air HQ New Delhi on 01 May 2022.

The Air Marshal is a graduate of National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Flying branch of IAF in December 1985 as a Transport Pilot. He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington, College of Defence Management and National Defence College. The Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 7700 hours of flying experience on various aircraft in the inventory of IAF.

In a service career spanning over 36 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments. He has commanded an operational transport squadron and a premier transport base. He has served as Head of the Faculty and Senior Air Force Instructor at College of Defence Management, Principal Director Operations (Transport), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Operations (Transport & Helicopters), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel Airmen and Civilians) at Air Headquarters and Commandant of Air Force Academy. He was Commandant of National Defence Academy, Pune prior to assuming the present appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of Vayu Sena Medal and Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

