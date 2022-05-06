Police recover incriminating material after raids in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday conducted raids at the premises of two people accused of sedition and rioting in Jammu and recovered incriminating documents and material, officials said.

The raids were conducted at the premises of Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohd Sharif Sartaj in Dalpatia mohalla and Khatikan Talab here.

They are accused in a case of sedition and rioting registered in 2007 in Jammu after objectionable and sensitive slogans were allegedly raised during a visit of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jammu Chandan Kohli said the raids were conducted by police teams in the presence of executive magistrates.

Literature of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, forms for medical admission in Pakistan, a report regarding Pakistani national Abdul Rehman who visited the area and was later deported, literature related to the Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistani numbers, a cash register, and an identity card pertaining to Iran were recovered during the raids, the SSP said.

The police officer said a fresh case was registered at Peer Mitha police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after the recovery of incriminating material related to a banned organisation and further investigation was underway.

