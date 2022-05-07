Left Menu

Russia continues to storm Azovstal, says Ukraine

"With the support of artillery and tank fire, (the enemy) is continuing storming actions," it wrote in a regular evening Facebook briefing. Ukraine says many civilians remain trapped at the plant alongside Ukrainian troops. Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region as saying that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged steelworks.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:32 IST
Representative Image

Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that Russia was continuing its assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. "With the support of artillery and tank fire, (the enemy) is continuing storming actions," it wrote in a regular evening Facebook briefing.

Ukraine says many civilians remain trapped at the plant alongside Ukrainian troops. Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region as saying that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged steelworks. By 1600 GMT, Reuters journalists had not seen any sign of their arrival at a reception centre in separatist-controlled territory near Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

