With arrest in Mohali, possible target killing bid thwarted: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has thwarted an attempt of target killing in the state with the arrest of one criminal from Kharar in Mohali.

Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera, a resident of village Sindhwan in Fatehgarh Sahib, has a criminal background and six cases including of extortion, arms act, snatching, and dacoity have already been registered against him in the state, said police.

The police also recovered two .30 caliber pistols and one .32 caliber pistol along with 10 cartridges from his possession from Nadiala chowk in Kharar on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following reliable inputs that Guri Shera along with his associate identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Jony of village Malakpur Jatta in Patiala was involved in illicit smuggling of weapons, a case was registered against them at City Kharar Police Station in Mohali.

He used to procure arms and ammunition from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. During the initial investigation, Guri disclosed that he was directed by a Europe-based handler to target an individual in an important city of Punjab, said Bhullar.

The accused was also paid Rs 1.50 lakh to purchase arms and ammunition and logistic support to commit this crime. They also used to deliver these weapons to their gang members in Punjab, Bhullar said in a statement here.

The DIG said that further investigations are on to unravel the conspiracy and Guri's aide Gurpreet Singh alias Jony will also be arrested soon.

